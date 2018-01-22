Homicide at Barberito’s in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Warner Robins are investigating a homicide that took place during an apparent robbery at Barberito’s in Warner Robins.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Barberito’s in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered one victim who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound, and a second victim with an unspecified injury. Both victims were employees of the restaurant.

Reports say that a male suspect fled on foot after the incident. The suspect is described as six feet tall, wearing dark clothing and covering his face.

Officers attempted to track the suspect with a K9 unit, but were unsuccessful. The incident remains under investigation

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.