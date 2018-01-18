Third Bibb County deputy suspended in sexual assault investigation

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A third Bibb County deputy is suspended with pay as the Sheriff’s Office investigates a woman’s claim she was sexually assaulted by a deputy.

Deputy Douglas Taylor allegedly refused to take in evidence from the victim after speaking with her on December 4, 2017, one day after the alleged assault occurred. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the 43-year-old victim told Taylor and another deputy she was assaulted by Deputy James Stiles on December 3, 2017 at the Macon Inn. Stiles and Deputy Tabitha Costello, who did not initiate an incident report following her contact with the victim, were both suspended.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division opened an internal investigation on both Deputy Stiles and Deputy Costello on December 7. It opened an investigation into Deputy Taylor Thursday.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bibb County Schools closed Thursday
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Two people dead following an accident near Hartley Bridge Road
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Pastor remembers ‘beloved member’ of church family, woman killed in Macon homicide
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»