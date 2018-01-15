Child hit by car in South Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 12-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in South Macon Monday morning.

Bibb County deputies say the child was riding down a hill and did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Perdue Street and Evergreen Drive.

Deputies say 48-year-old Wendy Christian tried to avoid hitting the child but was unsuccessful.

The child hit the front of the car and was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies say no one else was injured.

No charges have been filed in this ongoing investigation.

If you can help, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.