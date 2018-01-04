Sears at the Galleria Mall in Centerville closing in early April

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Sears at the Galleria Mall in Centerville is closing in early April as part of a nationwide reduction. The company broke the news to employees on Thursday.

According to a news release from the company, Sears Holdings, which owns Kmart and Sears, announced it is closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores. Some employees will be eligible for severance pay. Here’s the full list of closings.

The Centerville Sears is closing its automotive center in late February. Liquidation sales will start as early as next week.

The company announced in November that the Macon Kmart would close this month. Sears at the Macon Mall closed in 2012.