Peach County investigators asking for public’s help to find missing woman

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office are in search of a woman they say hasn’t been seen since mid December.

Now they’re asking for the public’s help in finding Amanda Gail Peeples who also goes by the name Amanda Gail Burnam.

They say Ms. Peeples walked out of her home on Sherwood Blvd around noon on December 16th–leaving all of her personal items behind.

Deputies found her cell phone, ID, purse and dog were all still at the house.

A roommate of the woman says Peeples told her she was going outside to wait on a ride to Macon and that was the last time she was heard from.

Although Peeples has a history of ‘leaving’, friends of hers say she has never gone this long without making contact with them.

She’s described as a white female with brown hair, hazel eyes, standing at 4’10” and weighing around 100 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amanda Gail Peeples, be sure to contact Investigator Prator with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office at 478-825-2507.