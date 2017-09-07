Two shelters opening in Macon-Bibb for Irma evacuees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the county’s hotels booked, two shelters are opening in Macon-Bibb for Hurricane Irma evacuees.

The East Macon Recreation Center opens Thursday at 4 p.m. Theron Ussery Recreation Center (North Macon Recreation Center) will open Friday at 10 a.m.

The American Red Cross is working to house the evacuees and the Salvation Army is feeding the evacuees.

“We’re in the neighborhood of about 1,000 to 1,200 individuals we’ll be feeding every meal,” Major Andy Gilliam, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army of Central Georgia said. “We’re all working in harmony together to make sure we’re covering all the needs of individuals that are coming up because there’s a possibility some of these individuals have lost everything.'”

The recreation centers are expecting a high number of people to take shelter from Hurricane Irma, more than last October, when around 500 people from Georgia’s coast came to Macon to avoid Hurricane Matthew.

“We’re now looking at the influx of individuals and families coming up from Florida as well so that number will probably be significantly higher,” Gilliam said.

According to Macon-Bibb Public Affairs, neither of the shelters are able to take in animals. A pet shelter will open at the Macon State Farmers Market at 2055 Eisenhower Parkway Thursday at 4 p.m.

All recreation activities at these centers are cancelled until the need for the shelter has passed.

 

  • Darnell Moonda Fugate

    Will be more than happy to help any evacuees with a large or small dog that they can not take into the East Macon Recreation Shelter. We live about a mile from there. We can keep a small dog in our home if they get along with other dogs, or a large one in our fenced back yard. We have 4 small dogs of our own that go in and out via a dog door but only into our front yard. We love animals so their baby would be well taken care of, loved and feed, plus given treats. Feel free to contact me if there is a need. You can send an email to: darnellmoonda@yahoo.com. Prayers for everyone’s safety from this storm.


