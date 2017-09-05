DANVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A body found in Twiggs County laying in the middle of the road has turned out to be a 35 year-old woman from Jeffersonville.

Now both Twiggs County Sheriff’s Deputies and the GBI are investigating.

Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputies and the coroner say the victim was stabbed to death.

Not only that, they believe that her murder was possibly have to do with drugs.

“It appears to be drug related just from what we found at the scene.”

Baggies of meth and a body are what investigators discovered early Monday afternoon in Danville.

“Our 911 center received a call today sometime between 12:30 and 1:00 P.M. approximately,” said Sheriff Darren Mitchum.

Mitchum says they found Jones of Jeffersonville laying in the road lifeless.

“The body of a white female was left. It was laying in the intersection of Jack Clay Road and Gallimore Mill Road,” he continued.

He says her body had several stab wounds, which leads investigators to believe she was murdered.

“We’re working this as a homicide. My investigators and the GBI are coming together to work this scene together,” he said.

At this time, they’ve got a few ideas of who may have done it.

“We do have a couple of people of interest that they’re looking at,” added.

They suspect that more than one person was involved.

“My investigators are interviewing witnesses and piecing together what information they have there,” Mitchum said.

For now, they’ve ruled out family members but the investigation is still ongoing.

The last body found in Twiggs County was a person from Atlanta who investigators say was dumped there.

Sheriff Mitchum says right now, they aren’t sure if where they found Jones’s body was where she was killed.