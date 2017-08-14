Warner Robins native Jim Taylor announces he’s running for city council

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After serving in the military and living in Warner Robins since he was a teenager, Jim Taylor announced he’s running for City Council Post 1, at large.

Taylor says he believes Warner Robins has a lot of potential, and he has what it takes to grow the city. This includes providing jobs, building relationships, and having a competitive mileage rate. Retired airman General Robert McMahon says he recognized the core values— integrity, service and excellence in Taylor and believes he can do the job.

Taylor says his connections is a plus when trying to move the city forward.

“I have relationships with people not only in the city but in the county, the state and on the national level. I think by bringing all of that to the table, we can really step up things in Warner Robins and get Warner Robins where it needs to be of a city that’s quickly approaching 80,000 people,” Taylor explains.

Taylor adds his first priority is to listen alot to what is being said and the direction where things are going. Councilman Chuck Shaheen currently holds the post 1 seat.

Early voting starts October 16th.