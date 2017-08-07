Bodies found in a home in Sparta, GBI investigating

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an apparent murder/suicide.

40 year Harold Jones and 49 year old Barbara Ann Lewis bodies were found at their home located at 88 Pine Drive in Sparta. Family members discovered them at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Autopsies will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI office in Milledgeville at (478) 445-4173 or the Sparta Police Department at (706) 444-5777.