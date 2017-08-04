‘Timer Cap’ product aims to put a dent in drug overdoses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A product on the shelves of drug stores across America could help put a dent in the number of deaths by overdose. You may have seen the Timer Cap while browsing in stores like a CVS or Rite Aid.

The man behind the brand CEO Larry Twersky says his reasoning for backing the product goes back to his own childhood.

“My mom was someone who had prescription and opioid medication addictions,” he admitted.

Twersky says even though he couldn’t turn back the hands of time to save his mother, time is still on his side–or a timer rather.

“The Timer Cap is a patented stop watch on top of medication caps that lets you manage your medication in the bottles they were dispensed in,”

It helps patients by tracking the hours and minutes since they last took their medication.

“You take it off, it cancels out that time, then when you put it back on it resets the timer. So, essentially it lets you track when you last took your medication,” said

You can find them at nearly any drug store across the country for around 10 bucks, which doesn’t compare much to all that could happen if you don’t follow the doctor’s orders.

“Medication non-adherence can account for 10-20 % of hospital and nursing admittance, so people taking their medication is very important and taking it as their doctor prescribes is very important,” said CVS pharmacy manager Tora Stewart.

Neither of the prescription pill bottles can stop a person who’s planning to take more than they’re prescribed, but the one with the timer on it could make a difference in the number of accidental deaths that happen in the U.S. every year.

“More and more, we do see accidental overdosing,” said Twersky.

Stewart says often times, an accidental overdose can happen from a patient forgetting that they already took their medication.

“For example, the older population that may not exactly remember when they took it last.”

Or taking another dose too soon.”They’ll know if they’ve taken their medication, so it’ll prevent them from taking it twice in a ten hour period,” she continued.

In these instances, life and death comes down to the hours and minutes in between doses.

“We see the Timer Caps being used for patient safety to measure, monitor, and manage the medication and for household safety to detect and deter unwanted openings,” said Twersky

So, these caps are ensuring that your last dosage isn’t your last dosage ever.

Three Americans every minute call poison control because of dosage mishaps. Four out of 10 mistakes involved painkillers, hormone therapy prescriptions or heart medication. Nationwide that’s around 1.5 million medication mess ups every year.

Twersky says the caps are also good for people who travel and people with kids because they’ll know if anyone besides them has opened it up.