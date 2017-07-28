Mercer Men’s Basketball paints house for Habitat for Humanity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mercer Men’s Basketball team is using its offseason to to paint a house in Lynmore Estates for Habitat for Humanity.

“Oh absolutely it’s a workout, I haven’t sweat this much in a long time, I don’t remember,” Cory Kilby, a forward for the team said. “Forearms are burning, we’re getting a good workout today.”

The team taking the day to put a second coat of paint on the home, for what Habitat for Humanity calls “a deserving family.”

“We need a shelter, it’s one of the three biggest things we need in life,” guard Ethan Stair said.

Camaraderie helping encourage the team to give back to the community.

“While we’re working we’re also having conversation, getting to know each other so a lot of teambuilding,” Kilby said.

Even in the heat, the men’s basketball team painted the entire outside and inside of the home.

“It’s pretty steamy up here, the sun is brutal,” Kilby said, laughing. “It’s good that we can help them out, it makes me feel good and I know the other guys feel the same way,”

The work doesn’t stop in Lynmore Estates, because in about a week, the team leaves for the Dominican Republic to build water tanks and provide shoes to orphans. The players spent the summer preparing for the trip in class – taking two courses in global development.

“Gonna go play basketball and help out some people, it’ll be a fun time,” Stair said.

The team giving support, to receive support.

“We get to build relationships with these people, so while we’re in season they’ll come support us while we’re helping them with what they need, so it works both ways,” Kilby said.

The team finished work on the house today. Habitat for Humanity should have it complete by the end of August.