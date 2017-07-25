Navicent Health Commits to healthy food

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health signed the internationally Health Food in Healthcare Pledge.

Navicent along with Morrison Healthcare is committing to working with local farmers, increase offerings of fruit and vegetables, minimize or beneficially reuse food waste, encourage vendors to supply food that is not produced with synthetic pesticides and hormones, educate patients about nutritious food practices and procedures, implement a program to identify and adopt good food, and report annually on the pledge.