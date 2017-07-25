Navicent Health Commits to healthy food

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health signed the internationally Health Food in Healthcare Pledge. 

Navicent along with Morrison Healthcare is committing to working with local farmers, increase offerings of fruit and vegetables, minimize or beneficially reuse food waste, encourage vendors to supply food that is not produced with synthetic pesticides and hormones, educate patients about nutritious food practices and procedures, implement a program to identify and adopt good food, and report annually on the pledge.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Doctors want fast food restaurant out of hospitals
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Navicent Health Hospital receives highest award for stroke patient care
Read More»
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
MedLaw launches at Navicent Health
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»