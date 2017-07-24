I-16E re-opened near Dublin after tractor trailer hits bridge

UPDATE: Both lanes of I-16E near Dublin are open again after they were shut down Monday morning.

A tractor trailer carrying a large piece of equipment collided with the Highway 441 overpass. Both lanes were shut down at Exit 51 for more than three hours.

Georgia Department of Transportation’s District Two Communications Specialist, Kyle Collins says three of the bridge’s beams need to be replaced and one needs to be repaired.

Highway 441 in Dublin is still damaged. Police are directing traffic into the center lane.

