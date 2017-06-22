Teenager killed in single car accident in Crawford County

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager has died in a single car accident in Crawford County.

16-year-old Lauren Green, of Crawford County, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner. The accident happened Wednesday, around 1:41 a.m., on Carl Sutton Road between Hamlin Road and Sarah Hill Circle.

Green was a passenger in a 2003 Hyundai. The driver, who hasn’t been identified, was driving east when he reportedly lost control of the car and collided with a tree after leaving the roadway.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are still investigating.

