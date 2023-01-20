200+ extras needed for Disney+ series on MLK and Malcolm X

Cameras are set to return to Macon later this month as Disney Plus films an original series set in the Civil Rights era about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

According to Aaron Buzza, Senior Vice President of Visit Macon, Central Casting is seeking more than 200 extras for three days of filming from January 29 to January 31.

The new production is part of the fourth season of the series “Genesis” which will air exclusively on Disney Plus.

Buzza said this opportunity is a chance to showcase Macon and all it has to offer.

“I think each production will allow other productions to look at Macon,” he said. “The crew, especially, are Georgians, so if they have a good experience in the community they’ll want to go back.”

Scenes will be shot in downtown Macon at locations including the Bibb County Courthouse, First Presbyterian Church and the Capitol Theatre.

According to Buzza, slots are filling up fast.

Those interested in serving as extras should submit a headshot, current sizes, and contact information to genius@centralcasting.com with the subject line “Macon.”