20-year-old shot on Worsham Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 20-year-old is in critical condition after an early morning shooting. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office it happened in the 4200 block of Worsham Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m. when a 20-year-old male was outside of a residence and shots were fired. The victim was struck multiple times. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent. No one else was injured in the incident.

There is no information on the suspect.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIM