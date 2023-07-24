2 teens injured in weekend shooting in Milledgeville

One of the victims included a 14-year-old shot in the neck.

photo courtesy of MGN

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that sent two teens to the hospital.

Around 1:15 Sunday morning, officers responded to gunshots at a large party in the 100 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Milledgeville. When officers arrived on scene they saw two cars speeding from the area. One of the vehicles turned into the hospital with a 14-year-old shot in the neck. The victim was transported by helicopter to an Atlanta area hospital.

Another vehicle refused to stop for officers. A chase continued on to North Wilkinson Street, then to West Charlton Street before turning south on North Columbia Street. Officers used forcible contact to stop the vehicle at the intersection of North Columbia Street and West Thomas Street.

Inside the vehicle, officers found an 18-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

After processing the crime scene, officers executed search warrants of the two vehicles. Detectives recovered the following:

A .40S&W Glock handgun with an extended magazine

A 9mm Taurus handgun (which was reported as stolen)

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have information, please call 478-414-4090 and ask to speak to a detective. Or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.