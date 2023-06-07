2 teens injured in Tindall Fields shooting

Deputies found the injured teens in the 1700 block of Campbell Avenue.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent two teens to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the Tindall Fields Community around 8:45 Tuesday night. That’s where deputies say they found two males with gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Campbell Avenue.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old was shot in the neck. And a 15-year-old was shot in his torso. Both remain in the hospital in critical condition. The 16-year-old is stable.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.