2 teens in custody after fatal Barnesville shooting

BARNESVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with the death of a Barnesville teen.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release says Barnesville Police requested the GBI investigate the death of 17-year-old Hakim Wellmaker on Sunday night.

About an hour earlier, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call about a man with a gunshot wound on Matthews Street in Barnesville. When law enforcement arrived, they discovered Wellmaker shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“Preliminary information indicates that Wellmaker was driving the people that shot and killed him,” the release stated.

Both juveniles are in custody at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.