2 teens arrested in deadly Macon car wash shooting

Freddie Crowell was shot on June 14, 2022

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two teens in connection to a June deadly shooting.

Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with the death investigation of 59-year-old Freddie Crowell. Investigators say on June 14, 2022, Crowell was shot at the Supa Suds car wash located at 590 PioNono Avenue. Crowell later died at Atrium Health Navicent, the morning of July 13, 2022.

Both juveniles are charged with felony murder. They are currently being held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.