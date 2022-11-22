2 shot at Macon apartment complex

Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex.

Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning.

A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot at building 100. The male and female were both transported to the hospital by ambulance and are both listed to be in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.