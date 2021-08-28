2 in critical condition after traffic accident in Macon

The crash happened on Eisenhower Parkway at Brad Walsh Parkway just before 10 p.m.

MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man and woman are in critical condition after colliding with a tow truck Friday night.

Bibb County investigators say a Kitchen’s Towing Wrecker hit a Honda CRZ making a left onto Brad Walsh Parkway from Eisenhower Parkway.

The driver of the Wrecker was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and listed in stable condition.

The male driver and female passenger in the Honda were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, and listed in critical condition at this time.

The traffic accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.