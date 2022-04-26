UPDATE: 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Macon home

UPDATE: According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 911 received a call around 9:14 a.m. in reference to a 27 year-old woman and a 15 year-old boy found unresponsive in the home at Ponce de Leon Circle. Jones says the family had just moved into the home, and that authorities were contributing the death to a generator in the home. Repair crews that were working to fix the home were the ones who found the 2 and called 911.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told 41NBC Tuesday morning that 2 people in Macon were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to Jones, the victims died at a home at Ponce de Leon Circle. Coroner Jones is at the scene currently.

More information will be posted as it comes, stay with 41NBC for updates.