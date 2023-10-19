2 churches vandalized in Pitts, $500 reward offered for information

The Wilcox County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after two churches on Cleveland Avenue in Pitts were vandalized, and Pitts Methodist Church is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to recent Facebook posts from the sheriff's office.

PITTS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after two churches on Cleveland Avenue in Pitts were vandalized, and Pitts Methodist Church is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to recent Facebook posts from the sheriff’s office.

“Reports have been received of individuals entering churches on Cleveland St. (sic) in Pitts and vandalizing inside,” the sheriff’s office stated in one post. A subsequent post revealed Pitts Methodist Church is offering the financial reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the vandalism.

The name of the second church was not disclosed in the sheriff’s office’s posts. According to Google Maps, the only other church on Cleveland Avenue is Pitts Baptist Church. 41NBC reached out to the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Pitts Methodist Church, Pitts Baptist Church and Rochelle Police for more information. The sheriff’s office referred us to Rochelle Police, who did not answer our call. No one answered at Pitts Methodist Church either, and a working number for Pitts Baptist Church could not be found online.

Details on what exactly was vandalized inside the churches have not been released. Residents with information or who witness suspicious activity should call 911.