2 charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping in Tennille shooting

Deputies responded to shots fired on Fourth Street in Tennille
TENNILLE, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Two women are facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, in relation to a Washington County shooting.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Emily Osborn of Bonaire and 32-year-old Taylor Dominy of Kathleen.

Around midnight, deputies responded to shots fired on Fourth Street in Tennille. They reported finding two victims and a tractor damaged by gunfire.

After getting a description of the suspects, deputies say they located the suspects just off Highway 68 South.

Deputies arrested the duo after a brief struggle.

You can read a full list of their charges:

 

Emily Annette Osborn, age 26, of Bonaire:

  • Aggravated Assault (felony)
  • Criminal trespass (misdemeanor)
  • Obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor)
  • Aggravated Assault (felony)
  • Kidnapping (felony)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony)
  • Criminal damage 1st degree (felony)
  • 2 counts Reckless conduct (misdemeanor)

 

Taylor Bo Dominy, age 32, of Kathleen:

  • Terroristic threats and acts (felony)
  • Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)
  • Reckless conduct (misdemeanor)
  • Discharging firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs (misdemeanor)
  • Discharge of gun near roadway (misdemeanor)
  • Criminal damage to property 1st degree (felony) 2 counts
  • Possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony (felony)
  • Kidnapping (felony)
  • Aggravated Assault (felony)
  • Obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor)
  • Criminal trespass (misdemeanor)
  • Possession of firearm by convicted felon (felony)
  • Aggravated Assault (felony)
