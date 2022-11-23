2 charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping in Tennille shooting

Deputies responded to shots fired on Fourth Street in Tennille

TENNILLE, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Two women are facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, in relation to a Washington County shooting.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Emily Osborn of Bonaire and 32-year-old Taylor Dominy of Kathleen.

Around midnight, deputies responded to shots fired on Fourth Street in Tennille. They reported finding two victims and a tractor damaged by gunfire.

After getting a description of the suspects, deputies say they located the suspects just off Highway 68 South.

Deputies arrested the duo after a brief struggle.

You can read a full list of their charges:

Emily Annette Osborn, age 26, of Bonaire:

Aggravated Assault (felony)

Criminal trespass (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor)

Aggravated Assault (felony)

Kidnapping (felony)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony)

Criminal damage 1st degree (felony)

2 counts Reckless conduct (misdemeanor)

Taylor Bo Dominy, age 32, of Kathleen: