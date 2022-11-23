2 charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping in Tennille shooting
Deputies responded to shots fired on Fourth Street in Tennille
TENNILLE, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Two women are facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, in relation to a Washington County shooting.
Deputies arrested 26-year-old Emily Osborn of Bonaire and 32-year-old Taylor Dominy of Kathleen.
Around midnight, deputies responded to shots fired on Fourth Street in Tennille. They reported finding two victims and a tractor damaged by gunfire.
After getting a description of the suspects, deputies say they located the suspects just off Highway 68 South.
Deputies arrested the duo after a brief struggle.
You can read a full list of their charges:
Emily Annette Osborn, age 26, of Bonaire:
- Aggravated Assault (felony)
- Criminal trespass (misdemeanor)
- Obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor)
- Aggravated Assault (felony)
- Kidnapping (felony)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony)
- Criminal damage 1st degree (felony)
- 2 counts Reckless conduct (misdemeanor)
Taylor Bo Dominy, age 32, of Kathleen:
- Terroristic threats and acts (felony)
- Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)
- Reckless conduct (misdemeanor)
- Discharging firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs (misdemeanor)
- Discharge of gun near roadway (misdemeanor)
- Criminal damage to property 1st degree (felony) 2 counts
- Possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony (felony)
- Kidnapping (felony)
- Aggravated Assault (felony)
- Obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor)
- Criminal trespass (misdemeanor)
- Possession of firearm by convicted felon (felony)
- Aggravated Assault (felony)