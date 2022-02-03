2 Central High School athletes make college decision

Jha'rius Evans will play at Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina. Martin Caines signed with Central State University in Ohio.

Martin Caine gives a commitment speech after signing his contract

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school athletes, and two Central High School student-athletes made their college commitments official.

Jha’rius Evans, who played quarterback, receiver and safety at Central, will play at Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina.

His teammate, Martin Caines, who played on the offensive line, signed with Central State University in Ohio.

“They’re getting a rough player,” Caines said. “I like to play rough, you know what I’m saying, I got a great attitude on the field. I go in with a great passion, so I feel like they’re going to get a great player, a dog really.”

Evans said the transition will be slightly easier since he is somewhat familiar with the system.

“They basically play the same system we have here,” he said. “It’s different zones on first and second down, something simple, something light, not too much. Then on third down and fourth down, we get into their grill man to man.”

Lenoir Rhyne, a member of the Southern Atlantic Conference, finished the 2021 season 8-3 overall. Central State University, a member of the SIAC–the same conference as Fort Valley State–went 1-9.

