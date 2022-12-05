2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose

Two Macon men are jailed on burglary charges, a third suspect ran from deputies.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man.

Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.

Both 37-year-old Calvin Nelson Jr. and 40-year-old Antonio Smith, both of Macon, were taken into custody and charged with burglary.

The third subject ran from deputies. He is described as being a tall slender male last seen wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.