2 arrested in Twiggs for meth trafficking, meth found hidden in baby diapers

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In early April, two people were arrested and three small children were removed from a home after the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office found methamphetamines in the residence.

TCSO says on April 3rd, investigators and Twiggs County deputies served a search warrant in a home on Regina Drive, located off Highway 129 in the north end of Twiggs County. The 3-month long investigation into the situation revealed several sales of meth in the Regina Drive community.

About 2 pounds of meth were found at the residence– some was hidden in baby diapers, some was also hidden in the yard. Three small children were removed from the residence as well.

34-year-old Jaylon Walton and 39-year-old Casey Rashid were both arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and are being held without bond in the Twiggs County Jail.