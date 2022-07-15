2 arrested in Monroe County, accused of stealing car in Bibb County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Monroe County deputies arrest a man and woman, accused of stealing a Mercedes after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO Thursday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Winfred Felts and Tiffany Beasley were pulled over this afternoon on Highway 41, south of Rumble Road with no incident.

Both are charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Felts is also charged with theft.