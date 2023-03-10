MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in the Monroe County Jail after leading deputies on a vehicle chase Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say they received an alert from Flock Safety in reference to a stolen vehicle in the area of Estes and Zebulon Road, then shortly after located it on Whittle Road.

After a brief pursuit, the driver, 43-year-old David Hammock lost control of the vehicle and crashed. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Twiggs County on Monday.

Hammock is charged with Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and multiple traffic citations. More charges are pending as Hammock had multiple stolen items in the vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Mikel Parrish, was also taken into custody for an active warrant out of Bibb County for theft.