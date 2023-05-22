Deputies: 19-year-old accidentally shoots friend, charged with involuntary manslaughter

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Jones County man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct after accidentally shooting his roommate.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call concerning a person shot in Bakers Acres Mobile Home Park. The caller was 19-year-old De’Vante Ross, who said he and his roommate– 25-year-old Zachery Morris– had been playing with a firearm, and Morris was accidentally shot.

Emergency services arrived and attempted to help Morris, though he ended up succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators spoke with several people who knew Ross and Morris both, and they learned that this type of behavior was common between the two, as they were close friends.

JCSO said this tragic incident serves as a reminder to always take gun safety seriously and treat every firearm as if it is loaded, and never point it at anything or anyone that you don’t intend to kill.