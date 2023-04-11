18-Year-old arrested for hostage situation prank at McDonald’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a hostage situation prank at McDonald’s on Ocmulgee East Blvd.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that Friday, April 7th at 4:24 p.m., a call came into the 911 center from a female caller, reporting that there was an irate male in the lobby who was upset that his order was wrong, and that there were 5 people inside being held at gunpoint– including children. She said the suspect had a large firearm and was threatening to kill any one who screamed, and that she was inside of the restroom. When the caller noticed deputies had arrived on scene, she disconnected the line.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that everything was normal, nobody was brandishing a firearm, and that there had been no incidents at the restaurant according to management.

After investigating, the BCSO found that somebody inside of the lobby had made a false call to the 911 center, and that suspect was identified as 18-year-old Tiara Everett of Macon. She was taken into custody and is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, and she’s being charged with False Report of a Crime and Unlawful Conduct during a 911 Call.