18 Perry Panthers sign their NLI to continue their athletic careers

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Unlike last year’s zero signees, it was a different scene at Perry High School as 18 Panthers signed their National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day Wednesday. One volleyball, one softball, five baseball and 11 football student-athletes will be continuing their academic and athletic careers in college.

Reagan Hughes will continue her softball career at South Georgia State College.

Beau’Elise Houston will continue her volleyball career at Middle Georgia State University.

Wyatt Doyle and Carson Bryant will continue their baseball careers at ABAC.

Dylan Butler will continue his baseball career at South Georgia State.

Alex Scarborough will continue his baseball career at Taccoa Falls.

Tanner Knowles will continue his baseball career at UGA.

Brant Gibson and Curtis head will continue their football careers at Georgia Military College.

Dae’Quan Wright and Khiari Miller will continue their football careers at Virginia Tech.

Quintavious Kendrick will continue his football career at LaGrange College.

Jordan Stubbs will continue his football career at University of Cumberlands.

Jaden Brown will continue his football career at Berry College.

Price Massey will continue his football career at Louisburg College.

Casson Clark will continue his football career at Gardner Webb University.

Donovan Haslam will continue his football career at Austin Peay.

Xavier Roberts will continue his football career at Phoenix City.

