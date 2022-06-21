17-year-old killed in vehicle crash in Kathleen

The crash happened around 5:20 Monday evening

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A 17-year-old female is dead and two others are injured in a rollover crash in Houston County.

Coroner James Williams say he responded to a crash around 5:20 Monday evening along the 100 block of Woodard Road, near Moody Road.

Williams says two people inside the vehicle were transported to the hospital. He pronounced the 17-year-old dead at the scene.

According to Williams, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and working to notify next of kin.

No other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash.