16-year-old shot on Hollingsworth Rd in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on September 13, 2022.

Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road, regarding a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot. He was transported to the Atrium Health Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. No one else was injured.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.