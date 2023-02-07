16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting

Police say a teenager was treated and released Monday after being shot in the hip.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon.

That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.

He told police he was walking down Greenbriar Road when he heard a gun shot and then felt the wound. The injury was not life-threatening.

Police are now investigating. Call WRPD at (478) 302-5378 if you have information.

