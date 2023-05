15-year-old shot in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 15-year-old was shot Monday night. According to a press release deputies responded to the 500 block of Sullivan Road in Warner Robins around 9:30 pm where they found the 15-year-old shot in the abdomen. The juvenile was takes to Atrium Health Navicent and is in stable condition. There’s no information on a suspect at this time. The shooting is under investigation.