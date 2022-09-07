15-Year-old arrested for vehicle robbery on Napier Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old boy after an incident Tuesday night involving the robbery of a vehicle.

BCSO says it was reported that a man pulled into the parking lot of a store on Napier Avenue when the juvenile suspect approached the driver and gestured as if he had a handgun. The juvenile demanded that the man get out of his truck– which he did– then the juvenile jumped into the truck and fled the scene. The driver was not hurt during the incident.

Later, when deputies arrived at the scene, the truck was found abandoned further down Napier Avenue, and the juvenile was found hiding in the back yard of a residence on American Boulevard. The truck was returned to its owner and the juvenile was taken into custody, where he has been charged with Robbery by Intimidation, and his case has been turned over to the juvenile courts.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.