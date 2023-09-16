14th Annual Joshua’s Wish 5K this weekend

The event is held in memory of Joshua Solomon, who died from brain cancer at the age of five.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You can break a sweat for a good cause on Saturday, during the 14th Annual Joshua’s Wish 5K.

The money raised will go towards childhood cancer research. Joshua parents hope to raise $30,000 and say they have turned grief, into purpose.

“We know we’re giving back to the community at large and helping a lot of people and that makes it better for us,” says Joshua’s dad Trent Solomon.

The 5K begins at 8:00 a.m. at Tattnall Square Park in Macon. It will be followed by a kid’s run at 9:00 a.m.