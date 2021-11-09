13 restaurants participating in 2021 Perry Restaurant Week

Perry Restaurant Week 2021 is happening now!

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry Restaurant Week 2021 is happening now!

Thirteen restaurants are participating all over Perry for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Eric Schultz, the owner of Schultze’s Old Fashioned Soda Shop and Hazard’s on the Green in downtown Perry, says he’s excited to participate in Restaurant Week for the second year in a row.

Each restaurant will have special menu items for the week.

At Schultze’s:

“We’re going to have a specialty sundae featuring our apple crisp ice cream,” he said.

And at Hazard’s on the Green:

“We’re going to be featuring our new flatbread pizzas that we’re going to be coming out with for the week,” he added.

Other restaurants taking part in the week include Bodega Brew, the Perfect Pear, Clover Wine Merchant and Morning by Morning Coffee.

President and CEO for the Perry Chamber, Maggie Schuyler, says restaurants are still hurting from the pandemic. By hosting restaurant week, the Chamber hopes people will go out and support local restaurants.

“All of the restaurants that are participating in Restaurant Week are local restaurants,” she said. “They are locally owned, they are locally operated, so we want people to go out and eat in the community and bring that money and that industry back to the community.”

You have the option to dine-in or get takeout at all of the restaurants. Schultz says business has picked up in the last few months and he’s expecting more people to come out this year.

“It’s going to be a beautiful fall week,” he said. “People can come out, walk around, shop, eat, enjoy all the things Perry has to offer.”

Schuyler shares why she’s excited for the week.

“I love food,” she said. “I love being able to go out to eat at all the local restaurants, and I mean it’s really fun to go in and see everyone frequenting the restaurants.”

Perry Restaurant Week is November 8-14.

For more information and a list of participating restaurants, go to the Perry Restaurant Week website. You can vote for your favorite dishes on the site.

If you post pictures of the food you eat during Restaurant Week with the hashtag #PCRW21, you’ll be entered to win a gift card at a local restaurant.