12th annual Atlanta Black Theatre Festival to celebrate culture at Macon’s Douglass Theatre

The historic Douglass Theatre in Macon is gearing up to host the 12th Annual Atlanta Black Theatre Festival from August 31 through September 2 as part of celebrations during Labor Day weekend.

The festival, known for being a rich platform for artists to share their voices, will feature a mix of entertainment, including plays commemorating culture, comedy shows, musicals, networking panels and film screenings. Themes will range from historical reflections to comedies.

“Some are related to history, some are side-splitting comedies, some are musicals, so they all have their own underlying themes,” Douglass Theatre Executive Director Shelton Land said. “It’s just a platform and a space for artists, for them to share their voice and to share their stories with the community.”

