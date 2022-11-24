12-year-old shot while riding in stolen car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 12-year-old is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:15 deputies were called to Houston Avenue in reference to a car accident. While in route, they received a second call of shots fired in the area. 911 Dispatch then told deputies the victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The vehicle the 12-year-old was in was reported stolen.

Investigators say, the driver of a Chevy Tahoe told them he ran a stop sign and hit an SUV on Houston Ave, after he saw his girlfriends vehicle that was stolen earlier in the day.

the drivers of the Tahoe and the stolen vehicle then began firing at each other.

The incident is under investigation, and charges are pending.