12-year-old killed in ATV accident in Washington County

A 12-year-old boy is dead and another child is injured after an ATV accident in Washington County.

(UPDATE 9:20 P.M.) – According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to crash involving an ATV on Riddleville Mount Moriah Road around 2:45 Thursday afternoon.

They say the 12-year-old driver left the road and overturned. The passenger, another 12-year-old, was ejected and the ATV overturned on him. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was taken to the medical center in Sandersville with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders answered a call Thursday afternoon regarding an ATV accident on Riddleville Mount Moriah Road.

Sheriff Cochran says the other victim is also a 12-year-old. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate the crash and asked everyone in the area to use caution.