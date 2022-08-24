12 people indicted for drug trafficking in Milledgeville

Agents seized approximately 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana and 15 firearms. if convicted, each defendant is facing a maximum term of life imprisonment and a $10,000,000 fine.

The federal indictment was unsealed charging the following defendants:

Lagary Williams aka Frog, of Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Brandon Ector aka Big, of Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Damon Hayes aka D-5, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, four counts of distribution of cocaine base, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Quintavious Horton aka Bloody Bae, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Earnest Hamilton, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Antonio Mason, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Travarious Davis aka D Red, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Alonzo Vasser aka Tie, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Derrick Ingram, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Kimdra Wilkerson, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Johnnie Halligan, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; and,

Billy Harper, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Williams and Ector remain at-large

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Atlanta-Carolina’s HIDTA Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim is prosecuting the case.