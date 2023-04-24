11-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Macon

UPDATE: The 11-year-old victim of this incident has been identified as Shamaar Palmer. The next of kin has been notified, and the traffic collision is still under investigation.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 11-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle this morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on Tucker Road just south of Weatherby Drive at 7:20 a.m.

It was reported that a Ford Explorer was traveling south on Tucker Road when an 11-year-old male crossed the street in front of the vehicle. The 11-year-old was struck by the Explorer. He was then transported to Atrium Health Navicent where he died. The next of kin has been notified but The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office will not release the victim’s name at this time.

This collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.