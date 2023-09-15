11-Year-old boy goes missing after school Thursday

The Bibb county sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old autistic boy who went missing Thursday after school.

Its reported that the boy, whose name is Jaymez Wilbum, went to all his classes for the day at Ballard Middle School– but once school was dismissed, he never met with his siblings to walk home.

Wilbum was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt, blue jeans, and burgundy, black, and white Nike shoes and a blue jacket. He stands at about 4 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 87 pounds.

If you’ve seen this boy, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68crime.