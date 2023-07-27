100% of sales from Dairy Queen of Gray donated to local hospital for Miracle Treat Day

The money raised from Miracle Treat Day is used to help fund patient treatments, health services and pediatric medical equipment at The Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dairy Queen partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network for its 19th annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday.

When you buy a Blizzard on Miracle Treat Day, at least $1 of your purchase will be donated locally to a local children’s hospital.

Director of the Children’s Miracle Network at Atrium Health Navicent, Renee Bryan, says Miracle Treat Day helps the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital serve an average of 46,000 children every year.

“We have 24 Dairy Queen locations across the Middle Georgia area that donate, and today is a big day,” she said. “For most retailers, you might think of the day after Thanksgiving as a big day. For Dairy Queen, it is Miracle Treat Day.”

At Dairy Queen of Gray, 100% of the day’s sales are donated. It’s the top fundraising location in the U.S. for the Children’s Miracle Network, and Miracle Treat Day is one of its largest single-day fundraising events.

