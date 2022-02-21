10 Year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by pellet from pellet gun

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 10 year-old boy in in critical condition after being inadvertently struck by a pellet from a pellet gun on Sunday afternoon.

According to Robert Butch with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, there is still an active investigation surrounding how the incident occurred, but it took place Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 156 Waller Street in Milledgeville.

The boy was originally taken to be treated at Navicent Baldwin where he was stabilized, and was later airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in Atlanta where he is currently in critical condition.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.