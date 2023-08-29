1 dead, 1 injured in Bleckley County crash

The crash happened around 10:25 Monday night on Churchwell Road.

photo courtesy of MGN

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bleckley County crash leaves one man dead and another man airlifted to the hospital.

According to the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 10:25 Monday night on Churchwell Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they located a jeep that had lost control and overturned.

Deputies say two male occupants were riding in the vehicle. One male was airlifted to the hospital. The other male died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.