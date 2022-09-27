1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash

It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday at Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.

Witnesses told deputies a Pontiac G8 was traveling west toward Macon on Emery Highway when it collided with a Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling east on Emery Highway and attempting to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Pontiac is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

